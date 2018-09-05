SHEROES Summit to Celebrate Community Impact on Women Entrepreneurs, Women in Tech

Thiruvanathapuram: The 6th edition of SHEROES Summit will host its 4th chapter of the year at the UST Global campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Sept 8. SHEROES, the women’s community platform for the first time brings its core online communities – Careers, Love, Relationships, Health, Bazaar, Cooking and Arts & Crafts, to name a few, into the Summit arena in the city. Home makers and artists from the community will showcase their products at the venue, and early adopters of the SHEROES app will share their growth stories. The Thiruvananthapuram edition of the Summit brings together power women building safe, constructive communities to celebrate their game-changing impact on the women’s growth story.

SHEROES for the first time brings its core online communities – Careers, Love, Relationships, Health, Bazaar, Cooking and Arts & Crafts, to name a few, into the Summit arena in the city. Home makers and artists from the community will showcase their products at the venue, and early adopters of the SHEROES app will share their growth stories. The Thiruvananthapuram edition of the Summit brings together power women building safe, constructive communities to celebrate their game-changing impact on the women’s growth story.

The keynote will be delivered by Alicia Castillo Holley, Silicon Valley angel investor and founder of the “Women Get Funded” programme, brought to India by SHEROES. The Summit will have a Tech Talks fireside chat with Sairee Chahal, Founder & CEO of SHEROES, in conversation with Ramya Kannan, VP – Delivery at UST Global and Pooja Goyal, Head of Strategic Planning, KLAY Prep Schools & DayCare.

Next-generation leader, activist and author Gurmehar Kaur; Shefali Sonpar, Sr. Director, Head of Insurance Practice, UST Global and Bollywood Director Rakhee Sandilya will share their take-charge stories.

A highlight of the event is a community panel featuring local stars impacting change via communities – Namita Nair (SHE Drives Data), Archana Gopinath (Where In Trivandrum, The Reading Room) and Aparna Gopan (Elefant In The Room).

After Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai, this year, the Summit is organized by SHEORES in Thiruvananthapuram for the very first time and will culminate in Delhi, making it a five-city summit, in partnership with Digital Transformation Solutions company UST Global and KLAY Prep Schools& Daycare – India’s largest network of corporate daycare centres.

Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global, said, “As part of our talent transformation and diversity journey, we are proud to be a key sponsor of this year’s multi-city SHEROES summits in India. We truly believe that our partnership with SHEROES will further advance the cause of women empowerment in India. At UST Global, we recognize gender diversity as a strategic imperative that propels us forward in our quest to transform customer digital landscapes. We are very pleased to partner with SHEROES, which advances our agenda of ensuring diverse perspectives and decisions, from the cubicle to the Boardroom.”

At the Summit venue, women techies from the SHEROES community can access one-on-one mentorship sessions with experts from UST Global, which is looking to hire more women in tech in India.

Jenil Dholakia will open the day with singing bowls, while Sonam Kalra & The Sufi Gospel Project will close the day on a spiritual note. Percussionist Tarit Pal and Navaldeep, will also perform at the day-long event.

KLAY Prep Schools & DayCare will host crèche-in-a-box training workshops for community members looking to start up their own crèches; this is a step towards meeting rising demand for crèches, post amendments to the Maternity Act. To make the event more inclusive for mothers in the SHEROES community, KLAY will set up an onsite crèche, where kids will be meaningfully engaged, while their moms can attend all activities and talks, at the venue.