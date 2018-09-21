National Short Video Contest on Stroke Prevention and Management for College Students

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the World Stroke Day on October 29, the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) – an umbrella body of more than 800 stroke specialists across the country – has invited entries for a national short video contest from college students, as part of spreading awareness about stroke.

Contestants are free to choose one of six subjects, viz., ‘Stroke – Symptoms and Early detection’, ‘Lifestyle Factors and Stroke’ and ‘F.A.S.T’ , ‘Life After Stroke’, ‘Stroke and Survival’ and ‘Preventing Stroke’ to make their videos.

The videos, which should be of a minimum duration of 30 seconds and a maximum of 1 minute, can be made in English or Hindi.

The contest is open to degree and postgraduate students of all disciplines, who can participate either individually or in groups. Rules and regulations for the contest are available from the ISA website. The last date for submitting entries is October 5, 2018. Only the first 100 entries received on or before the deadline will be evaluated.

The first, second and third winners, as chosen by a jury comprising medical experts, shall receive cash prizes of Rs 5000, Rs 3000 and Rs 1500 respectively. A Popular Prize of Rs 2500 will also be given to the video that gets the maximum Facebook likes. In addition, ISA will give away certificates to the winners.

The Jury will vet all received entries and a shortlist will be made available for the selection of the Popular Prize. The shortlisted entries will be put up on the official Facebook page of the ISA on 24 October 2018. The number of entries to be made available for the Popular Prize will be at the discretion of the Jury.

The ISA works in collaboration with World Stroke Organisation (WSO), European Stroke Organisation (ESO) and the Asia Pacific Stroke Organisation (APSO), to improve stroke care globally. The theme for this year’s World Stroke Day is ‘Support for Life After Stroke’.