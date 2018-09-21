Startup Qkopy to Share KSUM Updates

Thiruvananthapuram: Kozhikode-based startup Qkopy has created a new platform called ‘KSUM now @ Qkopy’ to disseminate the latest updates and happenings in the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which is available through Qkopy app.

Qkopy Online Services Pvt Ltd is a social communication startup incubated at KSUM, Kozhikode, and it offers services in the Information Communication Technology sector.

Those interested in knowing KSUM’s up-to-date activities have to save KSUM Qkopy Number +918921772027 in their phone contact and install Qkopy App from Play Store or App Store.

Qkopy is a contact-based social mobile app for communication, broadcasting and propagation of information updates instantly through a valid mobile number to any number of people, who have the contact number of the broadcaster.

The public are not required to share their contact numbers to the broadcaster to receive updates. .