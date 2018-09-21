UCW Fashion Weekend from Sep 30 – Oct 1 in New Delhi

New Delhi: Personalities in the Indian fashion industry came together in the national capital recently to announce the upcoming fashion week here. The United Couture Weekend, presented by Nine Hill Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is a platform encapsulating variegated fashion ideology aimed to ginger up the business of fashion and luxury.

Neeta Lulla, Rina Dhaka, Anjalee Kapoor, and Amir Raza, Director at Nine Hills, elaborated on the upcoming United Couture Weekend, which premiers its first season in country’s fashion capital, Delhi on September 30. The UCW would conclude on October 1.

UCW 2018 is expected to offer a bouquet of fine talent from show directors and choreographers Anu Ahuja & Ravneet Goraya, top make-up and hair team and fashion photographers. The glamour quotient would be scaled up with top models walking the ramp. Some of the prominent names in the list are Deepti Gujeal, Kanika Dev, Hemangi Parte, Soni Kaur, Mitali Rannorey, Archana A Kumar, Candice Pinto, Lakshmi Rana, Noyonika Chatterjee.