In India Expansion Mode; Amelio Early Pockets Tom & Jerry Creche

Bengaluru: Tom & Jerry Creche, a Bengaluru chain of B2B childcare centers, founded in 2006 by Seena Edvin, a third generation entrepreneur from Kerala, has been taken over by Amelio Early Education, a growing chain of high quality corporate daycares, and a subsidiary of Babilou Group – Europe’s leading childcare provider.

Amelio, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Chennai, is a leading provider in early childhood care currently operating over 15 centres, with 220 employees and serving the needs of 1400 parents. This transaction will enable Amelio to increase its footprint in Bengaluru through strong corporate partnerships. Amelio has partnered with companies which include Accenture, Mahindra Lifespaces, HCL, Murugappa Group, Ashok Leyland and the like.

Tom & Jerry Creche is a strong player in early childhood care within the Indian city of Bengaluru currently operating 7 centres for leading corporates in the City such as Himalaya and Volvo. “I am very happy to join the Amelio family and the Babilou network. Our values and culture are aligned and together we believe that the Indian B2B childcare market holds tremendous potential. I am excited about what we will create in the coming years,” said Seena Edvin, Founder, Tom & Jerry Creche.

Sridevi Raghavan, CEO, Amelio said, “We at Amelio are thrilled to have Seena and her team join our family of early childhood educators. Together, we will be able to deliver on our mission of providing high quality affordable childcare to children, thereby serving the needs of parents in the Indian market.”

Nisheel Poddar, SVP – M&A and Strategy added, “Having led the transaction, we believe together with Seena, we can grow the Bengaluru region, expanding into more corporates and staying true to our core values of the nursery being a place for fun and learning and helping children develop their creativity and curiosity.”

With 110 children, 45 employees and 7 centers, Tom & Jerry Creche has established itself on the basis of providing child friendly, cost effective centers, keeping safety and compliance in mind.