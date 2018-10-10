Kerala Startup Mission, CPCRI Join Hands to Provide Fillip to Agri Startups

Thiruvananthapuram: In a big boost to agriculture startups, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to guide budding entrepreneurs convert their enterprises into commercially successful ventures with the backing of technology.

As per the MoU, the CPCRI will provide technological assistance to the startups that come up with innovative entrepreneurship ideas in the agriculture sector while the KSUM will offer guidance for marketing using modern tools, including consultancy to sharpen their entrepreneurial skills.

The CPCRI has developed more than 30 technologies for agriculture entrepreneurs.

Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, and Dr P Chowdappa, Director, CPCRI, signed the MoU in the presence of Justice (Retd.) P Sathasivam, Governor of Kerala, at the Innovators Meet held in Kasargod recently. Dr Raju Narayana Swamy, Chairman, Coconut Development Board (CDB), and N A Nellikkunnu, MLA, Kasargod were present on the occasion.

The MoU envisages conduct of seminars to implement innovative technologies in agriculture sector and introduce new technologies to farmers.

Agri startup meets will also be organized once in a month for students and fresh entrepreneurs to familiarize them with the untapped possibilities in agriculture sector. Entrepreneurs, who are successfully running ventures in this sector, will also participate in the startup meets.

KSUM is the nodal agency of Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.