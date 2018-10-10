Thiruvananthapuram: Abu Dhabi-based Secure Cam IT Solutions, headed by Indian nationals, has announced the launch of a campaign to set up a vast CCTV network in Kerala to help rebuild a secure Kerala. The NRIs behind the venture have chosen to give back to their own home state and God’s Own Country. Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have been identified as the cities for phase one of the campaign in Kerala, and a budget of Rs 25 crore has been allocated to launch this phase.

The initiative is part of a major global campaign by Secure Cam IT Solutions to equip more than 1.5 million buildings worldwide with security camera solutions. The first phase of the campaign by Secure Cam IT Solutions will be rolled out across 13 countries, starting with India and the UAE.

In India, the campaign will simultaneously begin in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai as well, apart from Kerala, and parts of Goa. Secure Cam IT Solutions has already partnered with companies in India to execute the campaign. The company plans to enter India by the end of 2018.

Speaking at the global launch of the campaign in Dubai today, Rijoy Thomas, Chairman and CEO of the Abu Dhabi-based Secure Cam IT Solutions, said: “India will be one of the first countries where we plan to roll out the campaign across multiple cities. Kerala will be one of the first states benefitting from the project. The state has been devastated by the recent floods and we want to contribute to the redevelopment programme through this initiative.”

“We are encouraging Government participation and hope to work jointly with local officials to further the cause for residents’ safety. In Kerala, we are already in talks with the State Government. We want to emphasise that Secure Cam is providing the security service completely free of cost,” said Ahmed Sarour Al Marar, Business Partner, Secure Cam.

The company hopes to secure at least one city in every country by the end of 2025, with a plan to install a maximum of 10,000 cameras in each city. The total cost of the project is estimated at around US$1.5 billion.

Established in 2014, Secure Cam has been providing security solutions across the GCC and has since been working with more than 1000 large- and medium-sized corporates. “Everyone has the right to safety and we are committed to protecting you. ‘Secure Our City’ aims to fulfil our dream of a safe, secure and protected world for everyone,” he added.

Secure Cam has launched an online portal where users from across the world can login and register their request for a free camera to be installed in their buildings, provided it is not already connected with a CCTV system.

“We want to ensure that the facility is provided to a building that has not yet been secured,” said Emil Jose, Chief Operating Officer, Secure Cam.

If an individual, or a group of individuals feel that their building or complex would benefit from the addition of a CCTV system, they simply need to log on here and fill out a registration form. Once the number of requests from a region reaches 500, Secure Cam will deploy a trained team of security professionals to install all relevant hardware and software, free of cost.

While the initiative itself relies on the end-to-end request of individuals, Secure Cam will also be seeking to collaborate with governments, allowing for a smoother installation process.

“We have already established partnerships with local agents and representatives for phase one of the project along with an inventory ready and prepped for installation,” he adds.

The countries short-listed for installation for phase one includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, The Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Holland and Australia in addition to the UAE. The second phase will focus on installations across other countries in the MENA region. The system will be allotted a two-year warranty period for hardware, and the company will provide a service contract for one year.