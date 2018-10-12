Fujitsu Explores Setting Up Centre in Kerala Capital; Meets CM

Thiruvananthapuram: A team of top officials of the leading Japanese IT firm Fujitsu today held discussions with the Kerala Government to explore the possibilities of setting up a software development centre at the Technopark here.

Fujitsu Consulting India CEO Shrikant Vaze and Senior Director Manoj Nair met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over a breakfast meeting on Thursday.

This was followed by a discussion with the Chief Secretary Tom Jose, IT Secretary M Sivasankar and Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair.

The team evaluated the existing eco-system and zeroed in on Thiruvananthapuram as a possible location for the proposed project. In the coming months, Fujistu would study the existing IT ecosystem, the support facilities in the capital district and conduct further discussions.

The discussions with Fujitsu officials assume significance as it comes close on the heels of the decision of the leading Japanese carmaker Nissan to open a global digital hub for electric cars.