Goa Govt Adopts IIITM-K’s Virtual Innovation Register

Thiruvananthapuram: The Virtual Innovation Register (VIR) created by the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) has been adopted and implemented by the State Innovation Council, Government of Goa.

Established by the Government of Kerala, IIITM-K is an autonomous educational institution for IT and research activities at Technopark here.

The VIR primarily seeks to shield innovative ideas of youngsters from being poached. It encourages and handholds youngsters to file at least a provisional patent application before revealing their innovative ideas to anybody.

The VIR will infuse a patent culture, among the younger generation. The idea of VIR was first published as a blog in 2016. The VIR can be maintained either in all states that encourage innovation or at the national level.

Commenting on the VIR, Dr Saji Gopinath, Director, IIITM-K, said this futuristic initiative by the IIITM-K is highly encouraging for entrepreneurs. “This will make imperative for all state governments and the Centre to form such registers in order to encourage innovation,” he added.