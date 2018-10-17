US-based Jashodhara Launches New Single Aatisha

Mumbai: Jashodhara Chatterjee, a US-based trained Hindustani classical music vocalist, has launched her new single, titled Aatisha.

Jashodhara, who has trained under Guruji Surendra Kathulla, has attended workshops with Kavita Krishnamurthy and considers her as an important influence in her musical journey.

She lends the right candid stupor to the single with her semi-husky vocal texture. The song is written by Syed Gulrez and composed by eminent composer Abhishek Ray of Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb Biwi aur Gangster fame. Zee Music Company has released the audio of this single.