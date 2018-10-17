KSUM Showcases 18 Kerala Startups at Dubai GITEX

Thiruvananthapuram: Showcasing the robust startup ecosystem prevailing in Kerala and looking for greater market access and investor connect, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) had put on display as many as 18 startups at its pavilion in the 38th annual GITEX Future Stars Expo, which was held in Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 17.

The KSUM pavilion hogged the limelight at the four-day event, largely due to the interesting and innovative products and services generated by startups that belong to various technology domains, including Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Robotics.

Visitors, investors and industries turned up in large numbers to have a look at these products and ideas being exhibited in the pavilion. Startups were able to get their products validated and optimized at the GITEX. They got several tangible leads, focus mentorship and investor connects at the expo, which also was a unique opportunity for startups to get good global exposure and deals, which will help them scale up their products to the international market.

Moreover, startups get selection for the supernova and other interesting challenges happening at the GITEX Future Stars venue.

Kerala is the only state to showcase this much startups of diverse technological streams from India at the expo.

The High Power IT Committee of Kerala (HPIC) Chairman, S.D. Shibulal, visited the Kerala pavilion and interacted with all startups. Extending his support to the startups, Shibulal said the quality of the startups is on par with global standards.

The startups on display at the expo include UnityLiving, Tresreis Technologies, Westghats Technologies, Travel Spoc, Smacon Technologies, Sastra Robotics India, RUBY Software, Qkopy Online Services, Perfectfit Systems, Instio Experiences, Inforich Technology Solutions, Iboson Innovations, Embright Infotech, Cowostash, Clootrack, Agrima Infotech, CLAP Research, and Ignitarium Technology Solutions.

The Government and the industry in Kerala accord high priority in nurturing and mentoring startups. The Government’s policy initiatives and back-up from the industry have helped many ventures from the state to hit the market successfully. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.