Coca-Cola Partners Vodafone Idea, eBestIoT for Connected Coolers

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India has collaborated with Vodafone Idea Business Services, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd, and eBestIoT, to introduce state-of-the-art Connected Coolers across the country. The IoT-enabled fleet of Connected Coolers will enable Coca-Cola to understand consumer behaviour and use the insights to enhance consumer experience.

Under the partnership, Connected Coolers will be powered by Vodafone SuperIoT – an industry-first solution that enables end-to-end management of device, application, connectivity, service platform, support and security.The technology willalso equip Coca-Cola’s partners to manage inventory, sales tracking, monitor usage pattern and track locations, thus enabling them to increase sales and enhance customer experience.

Sanjay Rawal, Chief Information Officer for Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia said, “Coca-Cola’s portfolio is expanding, and we are harnessing the power of technology to get consumer insights which can help us engage better with our consumers and provide choices tailored to their location and behaviour.The connected cooler is the next milestone in our journey towards digitizing the marketplace and establishing a connected environment with our consumers. We are delighted to have partners like Vodafone Idea Business Services and eBestIoT.”

To ensure that customers get the best taste, this IoT solution has turned static cabinets into intelligent assets through sensors that detects temperature, humidity and door closing/opening and helps maintain the quality of the bottle of Coke delivered to the customer.

Announcing the partnership with Coca-Cola India, Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Business Services said, “Vodafone Idea Limited is extremely pleased to partner with a global leader like Coca-Cola India to bring the benefits of Internet of Things closer to the consumers. As organisations embark on their digital journey, collaborations like this will enable them to harness the power of IoT, driving innovation and growth. I am confident that the introduction of Connected Coolers is the beginning of Coca-Cola’s journey in building a digital ecosystem for deepening their engagement with the Indian consumers.”

Karan Bakshi, Chief Executive Officer at ebestIoT said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Coca-Cola India for our Connected Retail Solution. We are confident that our solution will provide relevant insights to Coca-Cola and help them realize better ROI on their Cooling assets”

The pilot for the Connected Coolers has been successfully completed and they will be introduced in phased manner across the country.