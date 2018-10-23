Honda 2Wheelers India in Pact with NSDC to Propel Skill India Mission

New Delhi : As part of a significant step towards promotion of skill development in local youth across India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation(NSDC) to set up 10 automotive laboratories in India.

Under this MoU, Honda plans to support 10 learning centres under NSDC with the motto of skill development keeping major focus on eastern states of India. Honda’s efforts will be in the direction of providing relevant tools and equipment to these labs at Kolkata, Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Vijayawada, Dehradun, Varanasi and Cuttack in India.

Authentic platform will be built by Honda for students practising trade specific skills on various aspects of vehicle maintenance and repair. These modern laboratories will enable the students to get a hands- on experiential learning and be prepared for jobs. This tie-up is expected to benefit at least 1200 young students by next year.

Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President, Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Honda supports the Skill India mission and signing this MoU with NSDC will further strengthen our efforts in the direction. We will develop 10 training labs under this tie-up to empower local youth across the country. This will not only provide them industry specific skills to enhance their employability, but also offer skilled technical manpower to the automotive industry. At this time when BSVI emission deadline is approaching and the sector is going to witness a significant revolution, this agreement is indeed a certain effort towards Skilled India vision.”

Further to the MoU with NSDC, Honda has also collaborated with several State Governments for development of skilled manpower for automobile sector. Recently Honda adopted two Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) at Rohtak (Haryana) & Jaffarpur (Delhi).