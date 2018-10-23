Kerala Floods: Cognizant Contributes Rs 2 Cr towards CMDRF

Thiruvananthapuram: US headquartered and Nasdaq-listed Cognizant having significant operations in Infopark Kochi, has contributed over Rs 2 crore towards flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Kerala.

Cognizant’s leadership team Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Executive Director, India and Joseph Korah, Head of Kerala Operations and Chief Digital Officer of Enterprise Application Services met the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and handed over a cheque for over Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Sivasankar, Secretary IT, and Hrishikesh Nair, CEO IT Parks, were also present.

“Cognizant is committed to supporting the rehabilitation of Kerala that was impacted by devastating floods. We are proud of our employees who contributed over Rs 1 crore for emergency medical kits, medicines and relief materials in the first few days of the floods and for their extended contributions in rebuilding the state. Today’s contribution of over Rs 2 crore from Cognizant and Cognizant Foundation, over and above our employee contributions, is to support the priority initiatives of the Government of Kerala,” said Ramamoorthy, Executive Director, Cognizant India.