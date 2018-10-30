Kottayam: Kerala will see its largest congregation of industrious youngsters with an innovative mind this week when Amal Jyothi College of Engineering near Kanjirappally in Kottayam district will host a state-level Maker Fest.

Being organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) with the aim of nurturing a maker culture in the new generation, the event on November 3 will feature workshops and lectures besides, drone-flying competitions, display of live installations and construction of a POD house that can be packed and transported.

Maker Fest has been one of the prestigious event by Ahmedabad-based MJF as an entrepreneur-empowering organisation to bring in makers, mostly youngsters, from across the world to build sustainable products that can bring a social impact. The event gains particular focus in Kerala, given that the southern state has the largest number of maker spaces in the country, organisers point out.

Among the speakers at the November 3 event in Koovappally (40 km east of Kottayam) will be Sherry Lassister, president of the Fab Foundation, which is a decade-old US non-profit organisation.

The Maker Fest comes amid KSUM’s promotion of fab labs as one of the key areas that brings digital fabrication skills to youngsters as well as startups. With their 3-D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines and PCB printers, the labs enable working prototype by functioning as small-scale workshops offering digital fabrication.

The participants, who win the competitions being organised on the sidelines of the event, will be given prizes. For more details,head here.