ICT Academy Global Conclave to Have Rebuilding Kerala Theme

Thiruvananthapuram: “Rebuilding the New Kerala” will be the theme of the third edition of the two-day international conclave of the Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICT Academy), beginning here on November 2.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, MP, will inaugurate the event, ICSET-2018, at the International Convention Centre, Greenfield Stadium complex, at 10 am. Around 24 speakers, including bureaucrats, scientists, academics, technologists and social leaders will share their thoughts at the event.

The chief objective of the conclave is to get experts and thought leaders from different walks of life to provide their insights on rebuilding Kerala from the severe damage inflicted by the devastating floods. The ideas emerging from the meet will be consolidated and forwarded to the Kerala government, to be factored in while making key policy decisions and implementing them.

The event will bring along the academia, which has shown tremendous potential in solving complex social issues during the rescue and relief operations in the wake of the floods.

Over 1,000 participants are expected to attend the conclave, which will also showcase some of the trending innovations such as the micro automated store from WAS, the latest satellite prototype from the ISRO and the open source based GIS analytics by ICFOSS. Over 20 technology and management papers will be presented at the conference.

On the sidelines of the programme, 30 teams, from a list of 172 groups from south India, will contest for the Make-a-thon award through the Kerala Maker League, organised in partnership with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The registration fees collected for the conclave will be donated to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Registrations can be made here. ICT Academy is a not-for-profit social enterprise created in partnership with Government of India, Government of Kerala and established ICT companies of the country.