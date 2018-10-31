Thiruvanathapuram: TechVantage Systems has been ranked Number 15 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2018, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. TechVantage, a company that functions out of Thruvananthapuram Technopark, saw a growth of 300 percent during this period.

TechVantage’s CTO & Director, Deviprasad Thrivikraman attributed the success to the company’s focus on building Artificial Intelligence-centric products, services and accelerators. “For enterprises looking for digital transformation, TechVantage has the unique ability to combine the skills in Machine learning and software development to provide transformative solutions that can be implemented quickly. Meanwhile, in the last three years, we also applied our skills in building AI powered industry solutions and took them to market. These products are now starting to bring in continuous revenues,” he added.

“Making it to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry,” said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director – Technology Fast 50 India 2018 and Partner, Deloitte India. “We congratulate TechVantage on being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the India.”

The Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology – from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific ton computers/hardware.

The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

TechVantage is a fast growing company that provides Analytics, Machine learning and AI-based solutions to clients across the world helping them gain competitive edge using the power of Analytics.