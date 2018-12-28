Celebrate Words, Voices and Stories: Get Set for Spoken by Kommune

Mumbai: Some of the most vibrant voices from the country and overseas will take centre stage, at the two-day Spoken by Kommune that gets underway on the lush green lawns of JioGarden here on January 12 and 13, 2019.

Presented by Black and White Gettogethers, the two day festival would provide the opportunity to witness the most vibrant voices across India and around the Globe.

From poets and storytellers to thespians and musicians, Spoken would line up artists from varying genres of poetry, spoken word, fusion music bands, hip-hop musical vocalists and more.

Among them will be Blythe Baird, Indian Ocean, Mohammed Sadriwala, Prateek Kuhad and more.

According to Roshan Abbas, the Festival’s Director and Co-Founder of Kommune, “What began as a dream is now a living reality. A place which Spoken word artistes can call their own, that’s what Spoken Fest is.”

Other artists who would be present at Spoken by Kommune include Akhil Katyal, Akhshay Gandhi, Akua Naru, Alok Vaid Menon, Amandeep Singh, Angshuman Sarma, Aryanya Johar, Bhuvan Bam, Danish Hussain, Darshan Rajpurohit, Ditty, Faizan Anjum, Gaurav Tripathi, Guneet Monga, Gurmehar Kaur, Husain Haidry, Jasmine Khurana, Jim Sarbh, Kausar Munir, Kaushiki Saraswat, Kubbra Sait, Lisa Mandal, Mariyam Saigal, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, Mohammad Muneem, Nandini Varma, Neer Pushpendra Singh, Olivia Gatwood, Padma Damodaran, Prashasti Singh, Rahat Indori, Rakesh Tiwari, Saattvic, Saby Singh, Sameer Rahat, Samar Mehdi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Shantanu Anand, Sheena Khalid, Shikhar Kamat, Sidd Coutto, Slam Out Loud, Ta Dhom, The Threshold, Urban Folk Project, and Yahya Bootwala.