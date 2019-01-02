India Post Nostalgia Comes Alive at Kochi Muziris Biennale

Kochi: The Indian Postal Service, among the oldest and most trusted government services in the country, stirs up the old memories for the visitors to the fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) in an artistic manner. Its stall features two wooden boxes that symbolically remind of the days we used to visit the post office to send out mails to our loved ones, a practice that is fast fading into oblivion.

Inland letters and postcards bring backs memories the good old days asserts Bose Krishnamachari, president, Kochi Biennale Foundation and adds, “I always prefer hand written letters compared to e-mails any day. I hope that people start writing letters more and revive the Postal system.”

The fourth edition of the KMB sees the philately section of India Post not only offering ‘My Stamps’ for the visitors but also promoting a range of merchandises and collector’s edition stamps, in an innovative marketing strategy.

This year, special focus has been given to the merchandise section, says Aswathy M, Marketing Executive, Ernakulam Division India Post. “This is the new marketing strategy devised by the department to promote the ace products of the postal service like My Stamp and the Philatelic section.”

These specially crafted items, mostly used as souvenirs, include perfumed stamps, jute bags, and philatelic stamps apart from the regular stamps. “The idea is to increase the sale by introducing new range of merchandise like perfumes, perfumed stamps and mug – all in one,” she points out.

The gift hamper on sale includes a collection of 11 fragrance stamps, two perfumes and a coffee mug. “We have seen many people coming and buying the hamper to gift it to family and friends for Christmas and New Year. Also, many people have got their pictures clicked at the Biennale opposite some of their favourite works and getting My Stamp printed at the Biennale,” Aswathy notes.

The Postal Service is also promoting philatelic deposit account at their stall, “Not many people know how to collect stamps. We are also educating people about the philatelic deposit account offered by the Indian Postal Service. The account holders can get collector’s edition stamps at their doorstep,” she says.