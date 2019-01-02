Marathons in All Kerala Districts, Yoga in Educational Institutions: Sports Minister

Thalassery: As part of promoting sports culture among all sections of the society, marathon will be organised in all the districts in the state, Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan, said here.

He was speaking after dedicating the renovated state-of-the–art V R Krishna Iyer Memorial Municipal Stadium here, throwing open a state-or-the art arena in the north Kerala town famed for its sporting culture. The Minister also launched the work on the second phase of renovation of the stadium at the function. Jayarajan announced that Yoga will be introduced in all educational institutions and football teams for girls will be formed.

The stadium is built in memory of eminent jurist and former minister the late V R Krishna Iyer, who lived in Thalassery for long and represented the constituency in the Kerala Assembly.

Encompassing a sprawling 6.72 acre area, works totalling Rs 3.98 crore had been completed during the first phase of renovation of the stadium, and Rs 13.04 crore has been set apart for the works in the second phase. A sum of Rs two crore for the project was allotted from the local area development fund of former MLA and CPI(M) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The works completed in the first phase included : International Standard natural Football Turf with Automatic Sprinkler System, Basket Ball Court with Acrylic flooring and roof, Renovation of existing Gallery and related electrical and water supply system.

Once the second phase is completed, the stadium will have an eight-lane 400-metre synthetic track, a pavilion building with VIP lounge, media room, players’ room, office wing and uninterrupted power and water supply.

A N Shamseer, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. C K Ramesan, Chairman, Thalassery Municipal Council, Najma Hashim, Vice-chairperson, Thalassery Municipal Council, and Sanjayan Kumar IFS, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, spoke at the function. B Ajithkumar, Additional Director, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, presented the project report.