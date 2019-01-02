Over 300 Kerala Players for Khelo India Youth Games in Pune

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to brighten its chances for the podium finish,Kerala has launched full-scale coaching camps for its sports persons as over 300 athletes from the state will compete in 11 disciplines, including athletics, in the Second Khelo India Youth Games-2019, scheduled from January 9 to 20 in Pune in Maharashtra.

Kerala came third in athletics and eighth in the overall medal tally in the inaugural edition of the sporting extravaganza held in Delhi last year.

The coaching camps are being organised as a special initiative of Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan. The camps in most disciplines for the state contingent for the national event are progressing in full swing. The camp for 69-member athletics team, which includes 45 females, will begin at the University Stadium and Chandrasekharan Nair stadium in the state capital on January 4.

The camps for basketball, football, kabaddi, kho, volleyball, swimming, wrestling, judo, weightlifting and gymnastics are already under way in different centres.

A total of 24 male and as many female players are attending the coaching camp for basketball at Mundayad in Kannur, where under17 and 21 players are trained separately till January 12.

In all, 36 male and 18 female players are attending the football camp, which will continue at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium till January 6.

Coaching for the12-member kabaddi team will continue till January 11 at the Central Stadium here.The training for khokho team is in progress at Sree Padam Stadium at Attingal. The state is sending under 21 male and female teams of 12-member each in this discipline.

The coaching for male players in Volleyball is underway at the Indoor Stadium at Thriprayar and for female players at the Indoor Stadium at Kottayam. As many as 48 players are attending the sessions, in boys and girls and men and women sections.

Four female and nine male swimmers are undergoing coaching at the Aquatic Complex here while two female and two male wrestlers are getting trained at the Operation Olympia Centre here.

In judo, nine male and six female hopefuls are being trained at the Indoor Stadium at Thrissur while six male and five male aspirants are being coached in weightlifting in the same facility. In gymnastics, five hopefuls are being trained at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here.

The first contingent from Kerala for the event will leave for Pune on January 6 and the 69-member athletics team the next day.