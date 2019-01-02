Tourism Industry, Traders to Work as Usual on Shut Down Day

Kochi / Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the severe damage to tourism sector in the recent floods causing huge revenue loss, the tourism industry will function as usual during the hartal day on Thursday.

Kerala Tourism Task Force convener Abraham George, Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society president Baby Mathew and Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry president E M Najeeb urged the State Government, political parties, other organisations and the public to cooperate for the smooth functioning of the tourism sector. They pointed out that after the floods, the tourism industry is slowly bouncing back to normal.

Following the aggressive campaign by the Kerala Tourism and those in the tourism sector, the tourist flow to Kerala has increased. December-January is the peak season and a hartal at this time will cause huge hardships for the tourists who have already made their travel plans, they added.

A joint meeting of 28 organisations in the tourism sector which convened here recently passed a six-point resolution to ensure that services of the tourism industry is not hit due to shut down.

Meanwhile, the traders’ organisation, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi , has rejected the hartal call and said that the trading community would carry out their business as usual.