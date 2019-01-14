Tejas Networks in Pact with Kerala Govt to Set Up Center of Excellence

Kochi: Telecom company Tejas Networks has entered into pact with the Government of Kerala to be the state’s first telecom knowledge partner. As per the MoU signed, Tejas would be establishing a Center of Excellence (CoE) for next-generation telecom technologies in the state.

The Center of Excellence, according to a news report, would be set up in the new Integrated Startup Complex in Kochi. The Tejas Center of Excellence aims to focus on training, skills development and mentoring of college students, young entrepreneurs and high-potential electronics startups in the state.

The report added that senior technologists from Tejas will work closely with the faculty of leading engineering institutions in the state to develop a futuristic, industry-oriented telecommunication training and certification program.

Sivasankar, Secretary IT, Government of Kerala, has been quoted as saying that Tejas is uniquely qualified to mentor high-technology entrepreneurs and startups in Kerala and help jumpstart the electronics industry in the state.

According to Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO, Tejas Networks, “As a home-grown high-technology company, over the last two decades, we have been investing significant resources in indigenous R&D and have generated valuable IPR within the country. Kerala has emerged as a thriving ecosystem of talented entrepreneurs, startups and academic institutions and we are happy to share our first-hand experience, capabilities and expertise in the telecom arena to help nurture the local ICT industry in Kerala.”

As part of the partnership, Tejas Networks also proposes to set up an advanced networking test-bed for cutting-edge technologies such as terabit-scale optical communications, gigabit-scale broadband access, 5G and software-defined networking.