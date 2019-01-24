GoAir R-Day Offer Doles Out Fares Starting From Rs 999

Thiruvananthapuram: On the occasion of Republic Day, GoAir has announced fares starting as low as Rs 999 all-inclusive of taxes across 26 destinations on its domestic and international network.

The travel period is from February 9 to 30 September 2019 and the booking period starts from January 24 to January 26, 2019. Booking for travel can be made across all channels and the offer is available on first-come-first-served basis. GoAir has initiated this lowest fare offer for their customers to kick-start their travel and holiday plans for the coming year. GoAir has been consistent in providing flexibility of choice to their customers along with convenient and affordable flying experience.

This offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents). Booking period will be from 24th January 2019 to 26th January for the travel period from 9th February to 30th September 2019. This offer is not valid on infant bookings.

The airline has said that group discount is not applicable on this offer and this offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer. Fares are subject to standard cancellation and rebooking policy.