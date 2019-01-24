Nehru Yuva Kendra National Declamation Contest on Jan 24, 25

New Delhi: In a bid to further strengthen the spirit of Nationalism and Patriotic feeling amongst youth and masses for wholehearted participation in nation building, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), under the aegis of Department of Youth Affairs, is organising a National Declamation Contest on January 24 and 5, 2019 at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Teen Murti Bhawan, New Delhi.

The event is to ensure mass youth participation in the Celebration of Republic Day on 26th January. The aim of the programme is also to identify youth with leadership qualities and good communication skills for their holistic development and empowerment. This will enable them to take lead in understanding the functions and policies of the government towards nation building.

NYKS has been organizing National Level Declamation Contest since 2015-16. From the current financial year i.e. 2018-19, the Declamation Contest has been added in the list of core programme under Annual Action Plan.

So far, 40192 contestants from 4020 blocks, 9281 contestants belonging to 556 Districtsof the country and 500 contestants from 29 States have participated in the Declamation Contest since its inception in 2015. The Block, District & State level Declamation Contest for the year 2018-19 has been organised from September 2018 to 15th January 2019.

The activities carried out by NYKS not only reach the masses in the country but also provide youth an opportunity to exhibit their presentation skills, art of public speaking and engage in positive discussion. The topic of declamation would help a great deal in creating awareness about the Prime Minister’s Flagship Financial and Social Inclusion Schemes denouncing all kinds of social evilsand promoting the spirit of Patriotism.