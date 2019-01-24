Vikram Solar Bags CII Award for Customer Obsession 2018

Chennai: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturer and a prominent EPC solutions & rooftop solar provider received the “CII Award for Customer Obsession -2018’ for active customer engagement in the Manufacturing sector among large business organizations on Tuesday. The prestigious ceremony was held at Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The winner selection process involved in-depth analysis of company’s profile, vision, mission, values statements, products and services, markets presence, clientele, strategic and operational qualities. Vikram Solar was bestowed this award by CII for showcasing efficient, progressive, and adaptable strategic and perational qualities in offering services and customer engagement. This is the second time Vikram Solar has won this award, testifying the company’s consistency in upholding customer centicity values in business model.

Ivan Saha, BU Head- Solar Manufacturing and CTO, Vikram Solar shared on this occasion, “We are honoured and proud to have won this coveted award for the second time. It re-iterates our promise of best service and solution to our clients. We firmly believe in customer centricity in business, and this recognition by CII has inspired us to continue our journey forward. Customer focus has always been a priority for us and will always be in the future.”

Vikram Solar’s products offer highest standards of quality, reliability and performance; and the manufacturing facility has the finest machinery and equipment imported from leading global equipment manufacturers. Prior to this the company has been conferred with multiple prestigious awards such as the ET Bengal Corporate Award, EPC World Award, National Excellence Award, REI Award to name a few.