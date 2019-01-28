Cyberpark Kozhikode Hosts Two More IT Players

Kozhikode: Two new companies – Zoondia Software and Ayur IT City – have set up shop in Cyberpark. Kerala IT Parks CEO Hrishikesh Nair inaugurated the Cyberpark office of the Technopark-headquartered Zoondia Software.

The new office of Ayur IT City was inaugurated by Kerala State Waqf Board Chairman Panakkad Sayyid Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal.

Zoondia, headed by Chief Executive Officer Arun Sreedharan, is a leading provider of technology solutions and custom software development in the areas on Mobile Technology, Web Development, IoT, Analytics & Big Data, etc.

The company has taken 1500 sq.ft space in the Smart Business Centre at Cyberpark where presently 20 IT professionals will be working. The company has operations in American and the Middle East.

Ayur IT City, the IT wing of Ayur Medicity Pvt. Ltd, from its new office in Cyberpark will provide web development, software development and mobile app development services to their clients.

The office inauguration was also graced by Hrishikesh Nair and religious leader Usthad Simsarul Haque Hudavi.

Ayur IT City is helmed by Nishamudheen Noorudheen and Saleem Cholayil who have over 20 years of experience in diversified sectors.