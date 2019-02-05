UST Global a ‘Top Employer for 2019’ in US, UK, Mexico, Spain

Thiruvananthapuram: Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has been officially certified as a ‘Top Employer for the year 2019’ in USA, UK, Mexico and Spain by the Top Employers Institute. The certification is based on an annual in-depth research by the Top Employers Institute on the company’s excellence in employee conditions.

“We are thrilled to be officially certified as a Top Employer in four more geographies, following our recent certification of India, Malaysia and Philippines locations. This recognition is testament to our continued efforts on building UST Global an employer of choice,” said Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global. He further added, “My sincere gratitude to all our passionate associates worldwide who strive together, as a team, to enrich the world of work. We hope to continue raising the bar.”

Top Employers are organizations of the highest caliber that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies.

UST Global earned the certification as a Top Employer as its employee offerings across all measured criteria surpassed the required level. The Top Employers Institute assessed UST Global’s employee offerings around Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, Workforce Planning, Career & Succession Management, On-Boarding, Compensation & Benefits, Learning & Development, Culture, and Performance Management.

This global Certification Program has certified and recognized more than 1300 Top Employers in more than 115 countries/regions across five continents. As an independent HR certification company, the Top Employers Institute assesses participants through their global HR Best Practices Survey. In order to be certified, organizations must successfully achieve the required minimum standard as set out by the Top Employers Institute.