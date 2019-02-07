Coconics, Kerala’s Own Laptop Project, Gets a Boost

Thiruvananthapuram: Coconics, Kerala’s own laptop server project, has seen a big leap with the logo of the project being rolled out in PPP mode released by state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan handed over the first Coconics laptop to the Chief Minister. The first set of Coconics laptops will be presented at the Electronic Manufacturing Summit which is to be held on February 11 in New Delhi.

Coconics, which aims to indigenously manufacture quality laptops and servers, is a joint venture formed between Kerala PSU Keltron, and global digital transformation solutions company UST Global. Intel will provide technical advice and guidance to Coconics.

Keltron and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) together with the private IT companies UST Global and Acceleron labs (an Intel India maker lab accelerated startup) would the Coconics laptops. The joint venture which operates at the Keltron campus at Manvila in Thiruvananthapuram.

Coconics initially aims at catering to educational, business and e-governance sectors. Later on, it is expected to be expanded to other sectors too. The production unit set up at Manvila has the capacity to manufacture 2.5 lakh laptops annually.

According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the government intends to promote a vibrant hardware ecosystem in Kerala. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan pointed out that Coconics aims at the integration of the capacities of public-private sector small and medium IT companies and Startups with innovative ideas.

Coconics has UST Global holding 49 percent share in the venture, while Keltron has 26 percent and KSIDC 23 percent. Present at the logo unveilin event at the CMO were M Sivasankar, Electronics & IT Secretary, and Coconics Chairman; Directors of Coconics Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer & Country Head, UST Global; Hemalatha, MD, Keltron; Ravichandran, General Manager, KSIDC; Prasad, CEO, AcceleronLabs and Intel representative Sidharth Narayan.