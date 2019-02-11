Ready Reckoner on Investment Opportunities in Kerala Out

Kochi: A ready-reckoner on the immense business opportunities that Kerala offers was showcased at the inaugural session of Ascend Kerala 2019 here on Monday. The ready reckoner titled Invest Kerala Guide, which was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, puts forth simplified procedures and protocol in making investment.

The document also highlights the landmark legislations initiated by the Government to transform the state into a vibrant investment-friendly destination, where entrepreneurs can set up businesses in a speedy and hassle-free manner with minimum of bureaucratic interventions.

Ascend Kerala 2019, an ambitious initiative of the Kerala government to position the state as an investment hotspot, saw business leaders, planners and top officials from across the country and abroad converging at Lulu International Convention Centre Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty to discuss threadbare the reforms, which have considerably enhanced the Ease of Doing Business in the state.

State Industries Minister E P Jayarajan launched the Invest Kerala web portal on the occasion, a single-point repository on providing information to investors for setting up and running businesses in the state.

The meet showcased the potential of the state, where entrepreneurs from India and abroad can set up a wide array of enterprises, taking advantage of the improved business ambience.

The event displayed two cutting edge software applications: K-SWIFT (Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast, Transparent Clearances) and IBPMS (Intelligent Building Plan Management System). KSWIFT, an online clearance mechanism, has been developed to simplify and speed up issuance of clearances from Departments / Agencies for launching enterprises in the state.

Having all the trappings of a landmark initiative, KSWIFT is designed to make governance more efficient, effective, transparent and user-friendly by leveraging the information technology. It will be a platform for all future transactions with the government for granting licences and approvals in a time-bound manner.

Currently, the services of 14 departments /agencies are being made available in KSWIFT, wherein all the applications can be submitted through a unified Common Application Form (CAF).