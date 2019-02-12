Coconics Laptops Debut; Three Models Showcased

Thiruvananthapuram: Coconics, the new public-private laptop and server manufacturing company floated in Kerala, has showcased its first range of laptops. The fresh range includes three models, namely CC11B, CC11A and C314A, and would look towards catering to Government, Enterprise and Educational institutions.

While the Coconics CC11B model is an 11 inch tablet cum notebook, with a sleek body, metallic casing and trendy look. This model is easy to carry around and specifically designed for frequent travelers. CC11A is an 11 inch lightweight laptop, designed specifically for the student’s community. C314A is a drop and water resistant, 14 inches laptop specifically designed for businesses. All the laptop models have a long battery back-up of 8 hours.

Coconics is India’s newest local OEM (original equipment manufacturer)/ODM (original design manufacturer), incubated by UST Global, Keltron, KSIDC and Acceleron labs (an Intel India Maker Lab accelerated startup) backed by Government of Kerala, through its business-friendly industrial policy. The company is formed with the guidance and support of Intel to manufacture IT products in India.

Coconics expects its products to be available for distribution by Q2 2019. The laptops will be priced competitively.

M Sivasankar, Secretary IT, Chairman (EC), KSITM, said, “Our vision of Coconics is to create a vibrant hardware manufacturing ecosystem in the state of Kerala. This includes collaboration between the innovative start-up companies, and small and medium IT enterprises both in the Government and Private sector. This manufacturing ecosystem would over a period of time cater to the needs of Kerala, our country, and also to the global demand by producing hardware products of remarkable quality.”

Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer & Country Head, UST Global, said, “We are excited about Coconics, India’s latest OEM/ODM, built in line with Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. With the larger vision of creating a hardware ecosystem in the State of Kerala, we intend to leverage our relationship with Intel to take this venture to the next level. We aim to utilize the unique partnership model with the government and the strong ESDM partners already available in the state to bring in more manufacturing to the country.”