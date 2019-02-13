Five-Day Int’l Ayush Conclave Starts in Kerala Capital on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to expand the scientific base of the Ayush medical branches and showcase it on a global platform, the Ayush Department will organize the first ever International AYUSH Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram.

To be held at Kanakakkunnu in the state capital from February 15 to 19, the conclave will be inaugurated by Justice (Retd) P. Sadasivam, Governor of Kerala at the Nishagandhi Auditorium.

Shripad YeshoNaik, Union Minister for Ayush; V Sasi, Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Assembly; Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition; V.K. Madhu, President, Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat; Dr. M.K.C Nair, Vice-chancellor, Kerala University of Health Science among others will be present at the inaugural function to be presided over by Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

Apart from 2500 delegates who have registered, research scholars, industrialists, representatives from various government agencies and self- governing bodies, NRIs and delegates from 43 countries will be attending the conclave, which will provide an opportunity for the Ayush sector to imbibe the new findings in the science and technology sectors.

Tourism, Local self-government, Agriculture departments, National Health Mission, State Medicinal Plant Board and Medical University among others will be represented at the Conclave.

A four-day Health Expo, will also be organised from February 15, at the Sooryakanthi Expo Ground. As many as 325 stalls of various Ayush branches will be on display at the expo. An Education Expo, with participation from all Ayush colleges in the state, will also be held along with the Health Expo.

As part of the conclave, an LSGD Meet, will be held at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on February 15. Twelve Ayush projects, selected after district-level and zonal level competitions, implemented by the Ayush Department in local self-governing bodies, will be presented before the elected representatives from across the state and public at the meet. The best among them will be awarded.

A ‘Good Food Conclave’ will be organised at the Institute of Engineers Hall, near Kanakakunnu, at 11.30 am on February 16. The aim of the Good Food Conclave is to develop a healthy food alternative based on the traditional systems of medicine. The proclaimed aim of the Good Food Conclave is that the food policy should be formulated jointly by medical practitioners, farmers and cooks. The conclave will also discuss protein deficiencies, excess food and other contemporary issues and propose solutions for the same. AYUSH Cookery classes will be held at Jawaharbalabhavan premises for the public from Feb. 15-18.

A Business Conclave will be held at Kanakakkunnu Palace Hall on February 16. A debate on the Infrastructure development in the Ayush-based health tourism sector will be inaugurated by Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Cooperative, Tourism and Devaswom. Various ayurveda treatment centres in Kerala, national and international tour operators in the sector and international media persons, among others will participate in the meet, which will deliberate on measures to transform Ayush as the unique product of Kerala in the tourism sector. A Farmers’ Meet and a Start-up Conclave will also be part of the event.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function of the International Ayush Conclave at a function to be held at the Jimmy George indoor stadium at 11 am on February 19.