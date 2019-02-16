Added Research in Traditional Healing Vital, Says Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Added facilities should be developed for wider research in traditional methods of treatment, including Ayurveda, Kerala Governor Justice P. Sathasivam, said here on Saturday, after formally inaugurating the International AYUSH Conclave in the state capital.

The Governor urged AYUSH educational institutes to come forward to encourage research activity. He expressed the hope that the conclave will consider sponsoring of researches in the field. The Governor added that the International Ayurveda Research Institute, planned to be set up in Kannur, will act as a major centre for ayurveda research.

The Kerala Model in Ayurveda Tourism is the best example for marketing by combining traditional treatment methods, natural beauty and cultural heritages of each places at the global level.

Presiding over the function, K. K. Shailaja, Minister for Health and Social Welfare, said the aim is to practice the knowledge gained from the conclave. P. N. Ranjith Kumar, Joint Secretary, National AYUSH Mission, read out the message of Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Sidha and Homeopathy, at the conclave. The minister in his message said that Kerala is among the best performing states in the National AYUSH Mission.

Addressing the Good Food Conclave, organized as part of the AYUSH International Conclave, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman said that Malayalees should go back to the traditional diet habits in order to lead a healthy life. The unscientific eating habits are the reason for increase in lifestyle diseases in modern Kerala. The lifestyle diseases have been growing among new generation as they completely moved away from traditional eating habits.

The new generation should recognize scientific food habits suitable to each place, said the minister. Dr. Jyothilal, Retired Professor, Thiruvananthapuram Ayurveda College, presided.

A discussion on ‘Healthy food for healthy life’, led by experts, were also held as part of the conclave. Dr. Sijin M., Coordinator, Good Food Conclave and Dr. Riyas Yusuf, Joint Coordinator, also spoke on the occasion