Kerala Lines Up Football Academy for Women

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is mulling over setting up a football academy for women, said the state’s Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan said. He announced this at a function organized to launch works of over Rs 15 crore to upgrade the infrastructure at the GV Raja Sports School campus at Aruvikkara.

Emphasising the importance of G V Raja Sports School in the sports map of Kerala, Jayarajan said the project will be completed in an year, fully equipping the institution to meet the present and future requirements like hosting high-profile events and imparting world class training to budding talents..

“Plans are also on the anvil to set up a women football academy in the state,” he said.

“The sports directorate has been given the instruction to complete the projects on time. The Government has given administrative sanction of Rs 6.38 crore for the synthetic track, Rs 4.65 crore to the hockey turf and Rs 4.33 crore for the football turf,” the minister said .The material for hockey turf is being imported from France and those for the synthetic track will be brought from Germany, he said.

Noting that sports development is a major priority, he said the government has implemented a project to provide jobs for sportspersons who win gold medals in national and international competitions.

On the preparations for Olympics, Jayarajan said that the government is mulling for enlisting the services of foreign coaches under the “Operation Olympia” project. “

A synthetic track of international standards, a synthetic hockey turf and building a synthetic football turf on the campus are the major works being undertaken.