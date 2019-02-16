Vodafone ‘Hello Arogyam’ Initiative for Kerala Launched

Thiruvananthapuram: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd is set to provide free medical assistance / check-ups to the residents of Kerala. The digital medical initiative called “Hello Arogyam” is a gesture by Brand Vodafone to salute the health and spirit of Kerala.

Vodafone has begun setting up medical camps at 10 locations in areas where medical assistance has not been adequately equipped, such as parts of Ernakulam, Mananthawadi, Chaliyar and Munnar.

The “Hello Arogyam” initiative was inaugurated at the General Hospital, Ernakulam in presence of representatives from the brand, local administration, Asha workers and doctors from the medical fraternity along with 150 participants.

The event was flagged-off by District Medical Officer, Ernakulam Dr. N.K. Kuttappan, by receiving a video call from the ‘Tele-cart’ from Family Health center at Kuttampuzha (a rural area outskirt of Ernakulam district). A doctor at General Hospital then demonstrated the first distant diagnoses done on the patient with the help of IOT enabled stethoscope and fundus camera and other IOT based medical equipment.

To provide a practical demo for the attendees, a live projection of the process was arranged. This distant diagnosis technology is set to revolutionize the medical health in rural areas of Kerala. In addition to the live diagnoses, the participants saw three demos which gave them a glimpse of how the “Hello Arogyam” medical camp will roll out in other parts of Kerala.

The medical camps, planned would be equipped with simple medical machines like a BP monitor and Pulse Oximeter to complex instruments like a Fundus camera. The camp would also be furnished with state-of-the art IoT enabled tele medicine equipment along with other infra requisites. A medical team on site would include doctors and paramedical staff who would assist participants with medical check-ups. The open-to-all camp for residents of a catchment area would get an opportunity to address their medical needs to experts or specialists located in other parts of India and abroad through video conferencing who would provide free consultation to these patients.

M.D. Prasad, Circle Business Head, Vodafone Idea, Kerala said, “At Vodafone, we are constantly finding new and innovative ways to help our customers lead a progressive life. In an attempt to offer a new age solution to Kerala’s healthcare, we at Vodafone devised a digital solution that will assist in the welfare of the people. With the launch of “Hello Arogyam” initiative we aim to provide no-cost/complimentary medical assistance to the people in remotest parts of Kerala.”

Visitors to the “Hello Arogyam” camp site would be provided medical assistance across practices like retinopathy screening, cardiology, gastroenterology, urology neurology, ophthalmology & oncology.