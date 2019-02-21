Kerala Capital Heritage Assets Hop On to AV Platform

Thiruvananthapuram: A digitized audio-visual guide, covering 30 heritage buildings in and around the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala capital, has been launched by the Department of Archaeology and Archives.

The app, ‘Trivandrum Heritage Walk’, which operates on all media platforms including mobile phones, was unveiled by Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Ramachandran Kadannappally here. The app, which is now available in English, Tamil and Hindi languages, can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the younger generation must find time to explore the unique archives preserved by the Archaeology Department. “Awareness about history will help the upcoming generations to understand the value of dignity being conferred on outstanding persons of the past. The new initiatives by the Archaeology Department are the significant steps to instill historical awareness among people,” Kadannappally added.

The easy-to-access audio-visual guide gives the visitors a succinct account of the heritage spots, buildings, institutions and memorials they are travelling through in the historic Fort area in the city.

The barely three-minute video contains a detailed description of the heritage spots and structures, and it has been linked to a specifically designed app. The digital map that contains the visitor’s itinerary will reach their smart phone or tab. When the visitors reach each place, they will be able to watch the video related to that place.

It is possible to decide which among the 30 videos should be made available when the visitor reaches the respective place. The user can find the latitude and longitude of that place and mark the place on the digital map to facilitate the video to play accordingly.

The highlight of the digitalization is that it catapults the distinguishing features of the heritage city of Thiruvananthapuram on the global arena. The audio-visual programme will help attract tourists, make up for the scarcity of trained and multi-lingual guides, and train the guides in a better way.