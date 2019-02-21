Kerala Tennis Academy, Re-built at a Cost of Rs 2.51 Cr , Opens

Thiruvananthapuram: Fulfilling a long-cherished dream of tennis players and fans in the state, Kerala Tennis Academy was thrown open by Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan, at the Tennis Complex here.

The Tennis Complex at Kumarapuram has been renovated at a cost of Rs 2.51 crore by the State Government, fully equipping the facility to host world class tournaments and imparting high-quality coaching to talented youth.

The Academy boasts of all the state-of-the art facilities for advanced coaching, practice and conducting international tournaments, day-and-night throughout the year, including the rainy season.

Jayarajan said sporting activities in the state are getting greater importance nowadays on the strength of the Government’s policy initiatives. “The renovated tennis academy can accommodate 600 viewers and about 250 children and 100 adults can practise during day and night.”

The Minister added that programmes like “Operation Olympia”, aimed at spotting talented sportspersons and equipping them to perform on global stage, have picked up pace.

Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswom, who presided over the function, noted it is important to maintain and utilise the new facilities at the academy properly for grooming budding players and for the benefit of tennis lovers.

The Academy will impart grass root level, middle level and elite level coaching. Besides the main outdoor synthetic court with flood-lighting, it has three practice courts with roof covering, side covering, LED arena and flood lighting. Other salient features of the Academy include viewers’ gallery, a practice court with ball pass wall, gymnasium, administrative block and restrooms.