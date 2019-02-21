KSUM Malabar Innovation Zone to Open on Feb 22

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Malabar Innovation Entrepreneurship Zone, being set up by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in partnership with Kerala Clays and Ceramics Products Ltd. (KCCPL), at the company’s Mangattuparamba unit here on February 22, aiming to create a start-up milieu in north Kerala.

A panel discussion, to be held at 2pm, will focus on the measures for creating a startup entrepreneurship ambience in the Malabar region. Representatives of startups and various industries will participate in the discussion.

Already, more than 60 per cent space in the incubation centre has been occupied by start ups based in Kerala and Bengaluru.

The incubation centre aims at creating successful entrepreneurs having business proposals leveraging disruptive advances in information technology to enable business opportunities, preferably relevant to the Indian context, thereby creating employment leading to economic and social development of the Malabar region.