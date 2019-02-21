Makeup Students from Kerala Felicitated by British MP

Kochi: Bob Blackman, a three-time British MP and Vice Chair of Indo -British All Party Parliamentary Group, was the Chief Guest at the Graduation Day 2019 of Face Palette Academy in Kadavanthra, Kochi. Face Palette’s Makeup Course is certified by Europe India Centre for Business and Industry (EICBI), a London-based body. Blackman gave away the certificates to the graduating students and briefly addressed the gathering.

Bob Blackman, said, “I am glad to know that as part of EICBI programmes to encourage sharing of knowledge and experiences between UK and India, it is collaborating with Face Palette Makeup academy to offer makeup courses which has been exclusively structured by curating different standardized methods, formulations and textures which is accepted in the Global World of Makeup Artistry. I congratulate the graduating students and wish them a bright future ahead in this exciting field”.

Earlier Face Palette’s Creative Director Lekshmi Menon, FRSA, welcomed the gathering and gave an overview of the work carried by Face Palette in the world of Makeup Artistry. Lekshmi Menon is the first India Makeup artist to be elected to Royal Society of Arts (RSA), a 264 years old London based society whose Patron is Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Europe India Centre for Business & Industry ( EICBI) is a London based think tank playing a key role in promoting trade, businesses and relations between India, the UK and the EU. Over the course of this decade, EICBI, supported by its delivery partner, Sivaleen Inc, has organised 22 major summits at British Parliament in London and European Parliament in Brussels to provide opportunities for Member of British Parliament, Members of European Parliament, policy leaders, business leaders and others from these regions to engage in productive discussions and interactions.