RackBank Hyper Data Centre at Infopark Kochi; Rs 1K Cr Investment Seen

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has signed an agreement with the leading hyper scale data platform RackBank Datacenters Private Limited (RBDC) to set up a mega Data Park at the Infopark in Cherthala, boasting an investment of about Rs 1,000 crore.

The MoU on the project, which comes in tandem with the digital summit #Future held last year, was signed today between Hrishikesh Nair, CEO, IT Parks, Kerala, and Anil Reddy, Chairman, RBDC Pvt Ltd. in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his chamber at the Government Secretariat.

Commenting on the MoU, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “This is going to be a great boost for the IT industry in Kerala as there is a need to have world class data centre facilities to meet the growing demands.”

“RB is proud to be investing in Kerala and in its endeavors to support modern technology and innovation. RB looks forward to supporting the vision of the state’s leadership, as put across at the #Future conclave, not only to make Kerala a state of choice for development but also to provide and merge emerging technologies to connect the globe and showcase the state,” said Anil Reddy.

Hrishikesh Nair said: “We are witnessing some innovative works based out of IT parks and RBDC will be a great boost for the local talent in and around Kochi and Alappuzha. Apart from setting up data centres to host enterprise infrastructure, RBDC also plans to set up disaster recovery facility for companies in case of data threat due to natural disasters.”

Sivasankar, Secretary IT and Secretary to Chief Minister, Govt. of Kerala, and Arun Balachandran, Chief Minister’s Fellow (IT), Govt. of Kerala were also present.

“Envisaged in tune with India’s new policy that data has to be stored in the country itself to ensure security, the project comes as a major boost to Kerala’s digital ecosystem that has picked up greater pace after # Future held in Kochi last year,” Arun Balachandran said. “The upcoming data centre at Infopark is going to make a paradigm shift for the Kerala IT landscape,” he added.

S D Shibulal, the State’s High Power IT Committee Chairman and Infosys Co-founder, has been instrumental in bringing RB to the state with such a mega project, as part of the Global Connect organized in the US as follow-up of #Future. Founded in 2013, RBDC is a reputable data center platform serving cloud, content and large enterprise customers across India, Europe and USA.

Having delivered a proof-of-concept data center in India, RB is now progressing towards construction of hyper-scale datacenters (HDCs) to address the business needs of the cloud providers, global enterprises and providing world class data centers to meet the growing demands of the Indian market.

With growing demand to host enterprise infrastructure and workloads which power smart cities and the needs of local governments to uplift the citizens, RB is investing to create a high quality, highly available and robust infrastructure to cater to the ever-growing market.