K-DISC Blockchain Participants Get Employed in Top IT Firms

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major boost to career prospects of graduates who have completed the Accelerated Blockchain Competency Development (ABCD) programme conducted by Kerala State Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), a string of top IT companies like IBS Software Services, SunTec, UST Global and Ernst & Young have come forward for the employment.

Among the other IT companies that came forward for recruitment from the ABCD student pool were FAYA Innovations, Uvionics Tech, Mozanta Technologies, Logidots Technologies, Triassic Solutions, Net Objects, Nuvento Technologies, SNYM Technologies and Diagnal Technologies.

Earlier in December last year, some of these IT companies had recruited students, who had successfully completed the ABCD training programme.

Launched in July 2018, ABCD programme imparts training in Blockchain technology, which has immense job potential in India and abroad.

According to Upwork’s skills index 2018, Blockchain experienced over 6,000 per cent year-over-year growth, making it the fastest-growing skill out of more than 5,000 skills on the site. A study by Indeed 2017 revealed that the Full Stack developer position had more job postings per one million total jobs.

The ABCD programme offers two-part certification, where the participants will obtain a Foundation Skills certificate in Full-stack and intermediate-level skills in Blockchain technology. Full-stack programme has a duration of 124 hours, which has been developed and delivered by ICT Academy of Kerala and is open for all graduates, engineering diploma holders and working professionals.

The second part of the programme — the Blockchain Associate, Developer and Architect has been developed and delivered by the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), an advanced R & D department within Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K).

The Blockchain Technology is poised to change how business and government transactions are done. As a distributed, tamper-proof ledger, it provides a secure and encrypted digital database shared by all parties, cut outs intermediaries, reduces costs, and increases speed and reach. It also offers greater transparency and traceability for business and government processes.

The entrance examination for the next batch of the programme is scheduled on March 16. Students who perform well in the entrance test will get scholarship in the form of up to 70 per cent fees. The last date of application is March 9.

For more details on entrance examination for the next batch of the programme, please head here.