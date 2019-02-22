Kerala Mulls Law to Ensure Quality of Cattle Feed; First Ever in India

Karunagappally: For the first time in the country, Kerala Government is planning to make a law to ensure the quality of cattle feed, Minister for Forest, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K Raju said on Friday.

“It is the policy of the government that dairy farmers get good quality cattle feed at reasonable price. To tackle the price hike, we have set up a price control panel, which has decided on a nominal three per cent hike in cattle feed,” Raju said after laying the foundation stone of the new administrative building of Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) at its factory at Karunagappally, Kollam.

The 3,000-sqft building of KFL, a state Public Sector Undertaking, will be built at a cost of Rs one crore, allotted from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

Noting that farmers are getting subsidy now and milk price is higher in Kerala than any other state, the Minister voiced the concern that the signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement by the Centre will adversely affect the dairy farmers since it will lead to free flow of milk and related products to the country.

Ramachandran MLA, who presided over the function, lauded KFL for making available enough products in the market sans any disruption post flood.

K.S. Indusekharan Nair, Chairman, KFL, in his welcome address, said the price hike of the raw materials is a grave issue KFL is facing. “The KFL unit at Karunagappally has attained 100 per cent growth in production and distribution. But with 40 per cent price rise of raw materials, KFL finds it difficult to sustain now.”

The Chairman demanded that the government should either ensure the availability of raw materials at reasonable price or come out with a subsidy scheme.

Presenting the report on the building project, Dr B. Sreekumar, Managing Director, KFL, said the unit at Karunagappally has a daily production of 240 metric tonne.

“Majority of the raw materials, including maize are coming from outside the state. So the price hike of raw materials is a cause of concern,” the MD said. Construction firm WAPCOS Limited has the responsibility of constructing the new office building within eight months.