Tenda F6 300 Mbps Wi-Fi Router Debuts

Thiruvananthapuram: Tenda, one of the world’s leading suppliers of networking products, has rolled out a new 300Mbps Wi-Fi router. Christened F6, the router is a wireless networking solution specially designed for average home and SOHO setups will not just give you a smooth Internet speed but it’s unique and innovative design will make it the product that you can flaunt in your home/office.

The F6 is not like those traditional Wi-Fi Routers that provide you with speed but when it comes to look and feel they are not the best. F6’s unique crater design is a work of art which makes for a stylish addition to any room. The large interior space, the top vents, and the bottom heat sink dissipates heat creating an efficient cooling system to ensure long-term functionality and stable operation.

The Tenda F6 is equipped with four 5dBi high-gain omnidirectional antennas providing wireless signal coverage to every corner of the house/office. Based on MIMO technology, they can perform multiple transmissions and multiple transmissions, allowing signals to travel farther and better through the wall. Compared to a normal 4-antenna router, the spacing is larger, the antenna isolation is higher, the layout is more scientific and reasonable, and the mutual interference is minimized.

Sharing your Internet connection doesn’t have to be a complicated process, we just have to open a browser to access the setup wizard and follow the step-by-step instructions to get started. We can implement the WPA/WPA2 wireless security in minutes with the help of the setup wizard, or better, we can use Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) establishing a secure connection to new devices without entering the settings or creating passwords. To add to it, the built-in firewall requires no separate setup, protecting you against malicious attacks from the Internet. The Access control features allow you to restrict access to your network giving you greater control over network users. With universal signal amplification, the bridge between two routers takes only one step, easily expanding the coverage of the wireless network, meeting the needs of a wide range of wireless coverage applications, allowing you to effectively share the wireless network. Super simple setup interface helps you access the Internet effortlessly, saves your time.

In addition, the product comes with a more concise interface optimization, networking and embedded intelligent diagnostic functions, a real-time guide for the user to install and set up. With IP bandwidth control, Internet demand distribution of each computer is according to different users of Internet bandwidth which helps to avoid individual users to download software or online HD movies taking up too much bandwidth and affecting other users. All in all the F6 is an ideal device for your home/office that provides you with speed and delight to the eyes.

John Dung, Director, Tenda India, said, “Today the router has become a piece of essential equipment in our lives. With the F6 it will not just be a piece of equipment but also one that can be showcased. A router with a good appearance will bring altogether a different feeling.” Tenda F6 is available on both online and offline platforms. It is available on Amazon India for Rs 1899.