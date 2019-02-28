Yulu Miracle, a Purpose-Built E-Scooter, Rolled Out in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Yulu, a company that aims to transform the landscape of Urban Mobility in India, has rolled out its Yulu Miracle, an Electric Scooter that has been purpose-built for shared and Sustainable Mobility for Urban India.

A dock-less, Lithium battery-powered low speed, silent and light two wheeler that will help commuters ride through traffic congestion with zero pollution and at low cost, Yulu Miracle is an entirely new form of transportation.

Yulu has been providing smart bicycles on sharing basis to their customers in many cities, with a focus on high-density areas – outside Metro stations, suburban railway stations, large tech office campuses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, bus stops, colleges and more.

Yulu Miracle joins Yulu’s IoT-powered fleet. Like its other vehicles, Yulu Miracle too provides keyless use, customers can unlock this vehicle just by scanning a QR code. Thecompanys entirely shared network of vehicles are connected by IoT, which allows customers to pick and return these vehicles using a user-friendly mobile app and pay for their rides through digital wallets.

According to Amit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, “Yulu Miracle replaces big, fuel-guzzling, personal vehicles. It has been purpose built for India with a smaller footprint and runs on Lithium Ion batteries. No more fossil fuel guzzlers! Everytime you rent a Yulu Miracle to cover a short distance, you are reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. Introducing Yulu Miracle as a mode for personal transport furthers our ambitious mission to solve the massive problem of traffic congestion while reducing pollution and positively influencing the health of the planet. We take pride in making a real difference to the lives of the everyday Indians and are working towards a cleaner, greener India for future generations.”

Yulu will be deploying 250 of these electric scooters in the first week of the launch in Indira Nagar and CBD area. After that it will be adding 250 – 500 additional vehicles every week thereafter over a period of 8 – 10 weeks covering all the 6 operational clusters. Yulu currently has over 850 Yulu Zones spread across Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, HSR, Koramangala, Indira Nagar, CBD and Electronic city. These electric vehicles will be available to be picked and dropped from these network of Yulu Zones. The pricing structure would be Rs 10 to start and Rs 10 per 10 minutes of ride time.