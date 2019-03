Thiruvananthapuram: More than 100 manufacturers of sports goods and fitness equipment will showcase around 1,000 products in the three-day International Sports Expo 2019, scheduled to be held at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, from March 7.

International Sports Expo 2019, ‘SportX Kerala 2019’, an exhibition-cum-seminar on sports goods and equipment, is organized by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Kerala in association with Indian Exhibition Services.

The comprehensive seminar at the event will cover multiple opportunities in sports in the new era, along with its industrial, investment and entertainment opportunities.

E P Jayarajan , Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs, unveiled the logo of the International Sports Expo 2019 here. Sanjayan Kumar, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs was also present.

The Minister said the state government is giving priority to the holistic growth of the sports sector. “The International Sports Expo 2019 will help add momentum to the fulfilment of this goal,” the Minister added.

Sanjayan Kumar said: “The expo will discuss the emerging trends and practices in the sporting business, including sports broadcasting and CSR options and other initiatives in sports.”

“The occasion is designed as a quality event in terms of participation of policy makers, government, sports organizations and the industry. Key stakeholders of the sports fraternity in Kerala and outside, including sports administrators, physical educationists, and representatives from Sports Federations/Associations among others will participate in the event,” he added.

The expo also brings the conference on current topics in sports by leading speakers and experts, activity zones, which would give some sporting-related entertainment to all.

As part of the expo, awards will be distributed to the best job providing institution and the best socially responsible activities in sports sector.