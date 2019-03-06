Olectra-BYD Deploys 100th Electric Bus on Indian Roads

Thiruvananthapuram: Olectra-Byd has become the first Electric Vehicle company in the country to cross the milestone of having over 100 electric buses commercially plying successfully on Indian roads. The company now has 108 electric buses across the states and cities of Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala and now Telangana.

This in fact marks the company’s leadership in the electric bus space and cements its commitment to create ecologically sustainable mobility a reality

So far, Olectra-BYD buses have clocked close to 6 lakh-plus kilometres, which translates to the reduction of CO2 emissions up to 630 tonnes equivalent to 3,143 trees required to handle that much of carbon emission. Olectra-BYD is redefining the public transport landscape by continuously proving the use case, effectiveness and benefits of these solutions.

Olectra-BYD now has the largest fleet of Electric Buses running commercially, and they run in 5 cities across 4 States. The company is also the first OEM to deploy buses under GCC model under FAME-1 scheme.

Olectra-BYD, which leads the Electric Bus segment in the country, has now the largest fleet of its Electric Buses successfully running in 4 States. By driving its buses in the diverse terrains of the country ranging from steep gradient in Kullu-Manali-Rohtang Pass (Himanchal Pradesh) to Rainy plains and hilly terrain of Kerala to highly congested Mumbai and Pune; Olectra buses have proved its quality, performance, comfort, reliability and convenience.

Now, with the induction of 40 Electric Buses of 12-Meter length, Olectra has enabled TSRTC to deploy the largest fleet of Electric Buses by any STU in the country. This is also for the first time in the country that an electric bus of 12-meter length has been deployed commercially in the Public Transport service.

NK Rawal, Managing Director – Olectra said, “Olectra-BYD has been in the forefront of the sustainable mobility revolution. We continue to be committed and focused on its agenda to provide world class mobility solutions that help reduce the carbon footprint in line with the Government’s efforts to address pollution levels in Indian cities. This milestone of crossing over 100 Electric Buses in the country is a tremendously significant development. ”