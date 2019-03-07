Auto Hailing App Unveiled in Kerala Capital 

Thiruvananthapuram: A free mobile app to hail autorickshaw has been launched in the city.

The app, “Autokkaran”, is the brainchild of a team of engineering students. It has been pressed into service by Bharati Infologics Pvt. Ltd., headed by Shri. Niaz Bharati, former State Vice President, Youth Congress.

V S Sivakumar, MLA, launched the app at a function held here on Thursday. The app will also ensure safe ride at reasonable rates to the hailers.

Muhammed Ali Jawahar. S.N, a student of Muslim Association College of Engineering, Venjaramoodu, gave a detailed description about the app on the occasion.

In the first phase, the project will bring within its scope around 50 autorickshaws in Thiruvananthapuram city, Kazhakoottam, Attingal, Nedumangad and Venjaramoodu.

Once the network of autorickshaw drivers starts to cooperate with the app, the service will be extended beyond auto garages. In the next phase, more autorickshaws from the city and other districts will be included.

The app is expected to solve the difficulties being faced by auto drivers due to the advent of online taxi services. There will not be any fixed commission or charges for the auto drivers to avail the app.

Apart from conducting skill development courses, Bharathi Info Logics provides basic infrastructure facilities for budding student entrepreneurs.

Ends