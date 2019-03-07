Champions Boat League: Kerala Tourism Inks Pact with 2 Firms

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a consortium led by Delhi-based E Factor Entertainment Pvt. Ltd for branding, promoting, marketing and revenue generation activities of the Champions Boat League from 2019 to 2023.

As per the MoU, the agency will be responsible for promotional activities for five years. The government will get 35 per cent revenue share.

The other member of the consortium is AMP Communications Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

The agreement was signed between P Bala Kiran, Director, Tourism; and Rishi Maharwal, representative of E Factor Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., in the presence of Kadakampally Surendran,Minister for Tourism; and Rani George , Secretary, Tourism, here on Wednesday.

The CBL will start on August 10 with the prestigious Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha and end with the President’s Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on the state formation day (November 1), holding 12 races during the intervening weekends.

The winner will get a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, while those finishing second and third receive Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively. All races will be held in the afternoons: between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

The Department of Tourism had earlier floated a bid calling for proposal from entities that have expertise in managing, branding, revenue generation and promoting CBL for the next five years.

The races will kick-off with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Punnamada Lake, Alappuzha, on August 10. This will be followed by competitions in the districts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. The races will conclude with the President’s Trophy at Ashtamudi Lake, Kollam.