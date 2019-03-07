Internshala Grand Summer Internship Fair Offers Exciting Internship Opportunities

New Delhi: Internships and trainings platform Internshala has launched The Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF), which would bring more than 1000 exciting summer internship opportunities for students and recent graduates across India. Each internship opportunity in the fair offers a minimum stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

The GSIF includes internships for students from diverse educational backgrounds and all years of study in popular brands like OYO Rooms, Decathlon, CRY, HDFC Life, WWF India, Delhivery, and Zomato along with top academic institutions like IITs and IISc. In addition to this, GSIF also brings work-from-home internship opportunities, internships with job-offers, and off-beat internships in fields like filmmaking and natural language processing.

Students can also participate in various contests starting from 7th March 2019 and win an opportunity to get a direct entry to the interview round of popular brands. Additionally, few lucky students stand a chance to get early access to the internships, win goodies, or an opportunity to interact with the CEO of Paisabazaar.com, Naveen Kukreja, and the CEO of Careers360, Maheshwar Peri, over a lunch.

According to Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Internshala, “From the last 8 years, Internshala is on a mission to bridge the gap between conventional education and industry standards by bringing meaningful opportunities closer to students. GSIF is another step towards the same by bringing these remarkable summer internship opportunities for students from diverse educational backgrounds with popular brands and top academic institutions.”

He added: “With increasing competition and awareness among students, internships have witnessed a substantial boom over the past decade, so much so that summer internships have now become an integral part of a student’s career journey. Internships allow students to learn new skills, apply and polish their existing skills, gain practical experience, and get the much-needed professional exposure.”

Students will be able to apply for the internships between March 11 and 15, 2019 here.