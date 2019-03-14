CoE to Fight Diabetes; Roche, Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre Ink MoU

Thiruvananthapuram: A Centre of Excellence to fight diabetes across South India would come up thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre and Roche, a pioneer in innovative diabetes technologies. The Centre of Excellence will deepen education and raise awareness about diabetes and the different ways it can be treated.

Roche has said that it will facilitate training and education for healthcare professionals at this Centre in order to upgrade their skill sets by teaching them about iPDM (Integrated Personalised Diabetes Management), a new model of diabetes treatment. The company will also provide clinical research and patient support.

Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centres (JDC), Kerala is a pioneer in evidence-based technologies, telemedicine and team based care with a proven track record over two decades. The major strength of this organization is the practice of structured glucose monitoring programs integrated with training, teaching and customized treatment protocols. JDC has been in the forefront introducing the safest and the latest therapies and technologies such as newer oral medications, insulin, insulin pumps, glucose sensors and AI based platforms.

JDC is an ISO certified centre and is the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) approved Centre of Excellence in Diabetes Care and Excellence in Education in Kerala. The centre is known for its unique telemedicine-based follow-up (DTMS) facility and virtual consultations and caters to the requirements of thousands of patients in more than 25 countries. The core strength of the centre is its trained team of physicians and the multidisciplinary team involved in patient care.

Dr. Gaurav Laroia, General Manager, Roche Diabetes Care India said, “With the government’s focus on diabetes, there is tremendous opportunity for us to partner closely with different stakeholders to help manage the rising prevalence of diabetes in India. Roche Diabetes Care, India has been collaborating with various critical stakeholders to tackle healthcare challenges associated with diabetes care. With the MOU to set up the Centre of Excellence in the treatment of diabetes across India, it pairs our expertise in advanced diabetes management with Dr. Jothydev’s experience in holistic diabetes care.”

Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, the founder Chairman and Managing Director of Jothydev’s Diabetes Research said that “Diabetes is a dynamic disease. The high failure rates in the current treatment are often due to the underuse of life-saving, available and emerging technologies. The Centre of Excellence will help in delivering practice changing and life-saving technologies in diabetes. Medication and behavioural therapies can bring about a change only when integrated with patient-friendly devices and physician-friendly interpretations. This partnership is committed to delivering training and expertise to empower the physicians to serve society and to save the treatment costs and the lives of those affected with diabetes.”

With the development of science and technology, newer methods of diagnosis, monitoring and treatment, diabetes today can be managed far more effectively. Nevertheless, several patients still struggle to reach therapeutic targets and are, therefore, at an increased risk of developing complications. Thus, patient awareness, active participation in self-care and constant research to prevent both acute and long-term complications are equally important for effective management of diabetes. Our mission is to deliver holistic diabetes care for people with diabetes across the care continuum, including physicians and caregivers, to ensure better disease control and management.